* Investors await U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday
* Platinum, palladium retreat from multimonth highs
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 3 The price of gold dropped
on Wednesday, retreating from a three-week high set in the
previous session, after a rise in the dollar on the back of
strong economic data.
U.S. private employers added 179,000 jobs in July, above
economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor
showed.
Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,357.96 an ounce by
3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT). It had touched $1,367.33 per ounce,
its highest since July 11, on Tuesday.
The most active U.S. gold futures for December
delivery settled down 0.6 percent at $1,364.70 an ounce.
"The NFP release on Friday can definitely lead to a price
reaction in gold through the euro/dollar movements," Commerzbank
analyst Daniel Briesemann, referring to official U.S. jobs data.
The private employment figures came ahead of the U.S. Labor
Department's more comprehensive monthly non-farm payrolls report
on Friday, which includes both public- and private-sector
employment.
"Notwithstanding a really poor GDP print, there is a
probability that non-farm payrolls will be very good and that
brings rate hikes back on the agenda and therefore the dollar
will strengthen and gold will come off," said Daniel Smith,
commodity director at Oxford Economics.
The dollar recovered from Tuesday's six-week low,
rising 0.5 percent against a basket of currencies, which makes
gold more expensive for holders of foreign currencies.
"People think we're going to see a stronger non-farm
report," said Phillip Streible, senior market strategist for RJO
Futures in Chicago.
"It doesn't mean we're going to see (U.S.) interest rates
... but global interest rates may start their decline and things
may level off," he added.
Higher U.S. interest rates would lift the opportunity cost
of holding gold, which has surged about 28 percent this year on
expectations the Fed would keep rates unchanged.
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans offered
a lukewarm endorsement of an interest rate increase later this
year, despite his worry that inflation is still undershooting
the U.S. central bank's target of 2 percent.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6 percent to 969.97
tonnes on Tuesday.
Among other precious metals, spot platinum was down
0.4 percent at $1,158.95 an ounce, after touching $1,177.40 in
the previous session, its highest since April 2015.
Spot palladium dipped 0.7 percent to $709.50, after
rising to $722.90 on Tuesday, its highest since June 2015.
Spot silver dropped 1.1 percent to $20.39 per ounce,
a day after hitting a four-week high of $20.78.
