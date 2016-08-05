Aug 5 - Gold was little changed in Asian trade early on
Friday as investors awaited U.S. jobs data, due later in the
day, and the precious metal remained on course for a second
straight weekly gain.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,360.60 an ounce by 0050
GMT. Bullion ended up 0.2 percent at $1,360.80 on Thursday and
has risen 0.7 percent so far this week.
* U.S. gold was nearly unchanged at $1,366.90 an
ounce.
* Economists polled by Reuters are looking for U.S. non-farm
employment to have risen by 180,000 in July, while the
unemployment rate is forecast to edge down to 4.8 percent from
June's 4.9 percent. The official payrolls numbers are due at
1230 GMT Friday.
* The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly rose last week, while renewed job cuts in the
energy sector boosted layoffs announced by U.S.-based employers
in July.
* The Bank of England cut interest rates to next to nothing
on Thursday and unleashed billions of pounds of stimulus to
cushion the economic shock from Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
* The global economic outlook has become more uncertain
after Britain's "Brexit" vote, the European Central Bank said on
Thursday, reaffirming its readiness to act if needed to support
euro zone inflation.
* Skittish global investors may be reassured by fairly
steady growth expected in a flurry of Chinese data in coming
weeks, but tepid demand, slowing investment and rising debt
levels remain pressing concerns for the world's second-largest
economy.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.37 percent to 973.21
tonnes on Thursday.
* Randgold Resources Ltd could hike its dividend
payout by the end of the year, it said on Thursday, as strong
gold prices improve its cash position, although second-quarter
profit was flat after its gold output fell short of forecasts.
MARKET REPORT
Asian stocks edged up on Friday, taking early cues from an
overnight rise in global equities that took place after Bank of
England eased monetary policy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders June
0645 France Trade balance June
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls July
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate July
1230 U.S. International trade June
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin)