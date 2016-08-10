Aug 10 Gold rose early on Wednesday, holding
gains from the previous session as the dollar fell, with
investors evaluating the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate
hike after a weak U.S. productivity report.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,346.18 an
ounce by 0107 GMT. Bullion ended up 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
* U.S. gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,352.10 an
ounce.
* Asian shares held near one-year highs on Wednesday as
investors pared expectations slightly for a Fed interest rate
increase following weak U.S. productivity data, which drove the
dollar and Treasury yields lower.
* The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, fell 0.4 percent to 95.831
.
* An unexpected drop in productivity may confirm the Fed's
worst fears of a U.S. economy slipping into an extended period
of slow growth with little it can do about it.
* U.S. worker productivity fell for the third straight
quarter in the spring this year, suggesting that corporate
profits may continue to decline and wage growth may remain
sluggish.
* Japanese machinery orders rose more than expected in June
in a sign that companies are gradually becoming more willing to
increase capital expenditure, which is essential to drive growth
in the world's third-largest economy.
* British industrial output grew at the fastest rate since
1999 in the second quarter of this year, with "very few"
respondents reporting an impact from uncertainty around June
23's vote to leave the European Union.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.12 percent to 972.62
tonnes on Tuesday.
MARKET REPORT
* Oil prices fell 1 percent on Tuesday, extending losses in
post-settlement trade after preliminary data showed a surprise
U.S. crude stockpile build last week, heightening worries about
a global petroleum glut.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0645 France Industrial output Jun
1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings Jun
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)