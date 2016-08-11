* Dollar rises, U.S. stocks indexes near record highs
* Palladium slides after Wednesday's 4 pct rally
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 11 Gold eased below $1,350
an ounce on Thursday as the dollar rose, and the Dow and S&P 500
touched record intraday highs, though uncertainty over the
outlook for U.S. monetary policy prevented further losses for
the metal.
Palladium, however, slid 5 percent to give back Wednesday's
sharp gains. The metal fell below support at the $700 an ounce
level.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,341.40 an ounce
by 2:51 p.m. EDT (1851 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December
delivery settled down 0.1 percent at $1,350.
Prices have risen 27 percent so far this year, largely on
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off on
further interest rate hikes. Rising rates lift the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding gold.
A Reuters poll showed that the Fed is likely to raise rates
in December after the presidential election. San Francisco Fed
President John Williams said this week that the central bank
should raise rates further this year.
Still, other countries are increasingly looking to increase
stimulus. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut rates on Thursday.
"The most important factor for the gold market is what's
going on in the United States with the economy, and what the Fed
will do out of this data," LBBW analyst Thorsten Proettel said.
"Anything that is good for the economy in the United States
will lead to higher interest rates at some time in the future,
and that's bad for gold -- and the other way around."
Data on Thursday showed the U.S. labor market was firming.
The U.S. dollar rose against a currency basket, while
major U.S. stock indexes climbed to all-time intraday records.
"Market attention has centered on the 573.6-ton increase in
gold exchange traded product (ETP) holdings this year,
representing a 39.2 percent increase year-to-date," said RBC
Capital Markets in a note.
"While current levels are largely justified, we think any
eventual unwind will be equally as impressive as the
year-to-date uptick."
Palladium fell by as much as 5 percent to $686.55 an
ounce after hitting a 14-month high on Wednesday at $746.10 an
ounce. It had rallied sharply in thin Asian trading hours on
Wednesday, apparently as investors holding short positions
rushed to cover.
"A... pullback is in order after some over-exuberance," said
ETF Securities' commodity strategist Martin Arnold.
Silver was down 0.17 percent at $20.03 an ounce,
while platinum was 2.1 percent lower at $1,147 an ounce.
