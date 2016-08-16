* U.S. consumer prices unchanged in July
* U.S. housing starts and industrial production up
* Coming up: Fed minutes from July meeting on Wednesday
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 16 Gold cut its gains on
Tuesday after mixed U.S. economic data failed to give clarity on
the prospects for a U.S. interest rate rise this year and the
U.S. dollar pared losses from a seven-week low.
U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July as the cost of
gasoline fell for the first time in five months and underlying
inflation moderated, while U.S. housing starts unexpectedly
climbed and industrial production rose more than forecast in the
same month.
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,347.95 an ounce by
3:07 p.m. EDT (1907 GMT), retreating from an earlier 1.3-percent
gain.
U.S. gold settled up 0.7 percent at $1,356.90.
"The CPI initially drove the gold price higher but then NY
Federal Reserve President (William) Dudley hinted that interest
rate hikes could come as early as this September," said Miguel
Perez-Santalla, vice president of Heraeus Metal Management in
New York.
Federal funds futures fell in the wake of comments from New
York's Dudley, who said the U.S. central bank could possibly
raise interest rates in September if the economy improves
further.
This suggested that traders saw a 55 percent chance for the
Fed to raise rates in December, up from 42 percent on Monday.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart later said the U.S.
economy is likely strong enough for at least one interest rate
increase before the end of 2016, and possibly two.
The dollar was down 0.9 percent against a basket of
currencies, after falling to the lowest since June 24, when the
United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union.
High on the U.S. calendar were also the minutes of the Fed's
July meeting, due for release on Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT (1800
GMT).
"The Fed should reiterate their data dependency, that in the
uncertainty they would want to see inflation and wage targets
... given that the data has been lukewarm, apart from the July
jobs data, December now seems the only opportunity for this
year," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
"If the market believes that, then gold is going to stay
underpinned for the whole period," he said.
Silver was up 0.2 percent at $19.84 an ounce.
Platinum, which hit a near three-week low of
$1,105.50 earlier in the session, rebounded 0.7 percent at
$1,114.99.
Palladium was up 1.4 percent at $703.50. It hit a
three-week low of $679.72 on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Adrian Croft and Tom Brown)