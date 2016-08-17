* Gold prices choppy after Fed meeting minutes released
* Gold neutral in $1,333.50-$1,358.01 range -technicals
By Marcy Nicholson and Zandi Shabalala
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 17 Gold steadied on
Wednesday, after moving in both directions following the release
of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting, which
showed the central bank's policymakers expected an interest rate
hike soon but were still awaiting more data.
The minutes showed that members of the Fed's rate-setting
Federal Open Market Committee were generally upbeat about the
U.S. economy and labor market, but several said any slowdown in
future hiring would argue against a near-term hike.
Spot gold was up 0.02 percent at $1,345.96 an ounce
by 3:04 pm. EDT (1904 GMT). It had fallen 0.6 percent to
$1,337.22 immediately after the minutes were released and then
risen 0.4 percent.
U.S. gold settled down 0.6 percent at $1,348.80 per
ounce prior to the news.
"It just seems no one is convinced by these minutes that the
Fed is going to move in September or that they're going to move
off this dovish stance that they've been in," said Bill O'Neill,
co-founder of LOGIC Advisors.
"There's not enough in there to convince people that the Fed
is going to suddenly go into an aggressive mode that will allow
a number of rate hikes. There's just so much uncertainty there."
The minutes came after two policymakers on Tuesday said the
economic stars now appear to be aligning despite weak U.S.
growth in the first half of 2016.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
The U.S. dollar was flat against a basket of major
currencies after gyrating in both directions following the
minutes. U.S. stocks came off their lows, with some turning
positive.
Gold prices typically move in the opposite direction of the
dollar as a stronger greenback makes the metal more expensive
for holders of other currencies, and vice versa.
Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,333.50-$1,358.01
per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.19 percent to 962.23
tonnes on Tuesday.
Silver fell 0.2 percent at $19.73 an ounce. Platinum
was up 0.5 percent at $1,117.90, while palladium
fell 0.8 percent at $694.50.
(Additional reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Jane Merriman and Richard Chang)