By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 25 Gold hit four-week lows
on Thursday, under pressure from upbeat U.S. data in the run-up
to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen this week that
will be watched for clues on monetary policy.
Market players are hoping Yellen will give a clearer signal
on the path of U.S. interest rate hikes when she addresses a
meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
As central bankers converged on Thursday for an annual
conference on monetary policy, a couple of Fed officials took
renewed a push for rate increases, citing improvement in
employment and inflation.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,322.26 an ounce
by 2:25 p.m. EDT (1825 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
December delivery settled down 0.4 percent at $1,324.60.
"Speculative investors seemed to have abandoned their long
gold positions on the concern that ... Yellen may signal a firm
commitment to hike rates this year in her Jackson Hole Policy
Symposium address this Friday," said Bart Melek, head of global
commodity strategy for TD Securities in Toronto.
"Some gold observers are even arguing that the FOMC may
increase rates as early as September."
Data showed new orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods
rose for a second straight month in July, while another report
showed an unexpected drop in the number of Americans filing for
unemployment benefits last week.
"Initial jobless claims were a good sign," Natixis analyst
Bernard Dahdah said. "The chance of a rate hike happening in
September is still relatively low, at 32 percent, but that's an
improvement, compared to where it was.
"If they do raise rates in September, that could have a big
effect on gold, in the sense that the market would be taken by
surprise."
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, as these
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
"Now what we're seeing is a bit of a wait-and-see mode,
where markets are just monitoring the situation and waiting for
further comments that might move the market," Capital Economics
analyst Simona Gambarini said.
Silver fell for the fourth straight session, dropping
as much as 0.3 percent to $18.46 an ounce, an eight-week low.
Platinum fell 0.4 percent to a one-month low at
$1,067.40 an ounce. Palladium was up 0.9 percent at
$688.20.
