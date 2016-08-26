Aug 26 Gold held steady early on Friday after
hitting four-week lows in the previous session when the dollar
slipped ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
that will be closely watched for clues on U.S. interest rate
policy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged higher 0.1 percent at $1,323 an
ounce at 0059 GMT. The metal touched a more than 4-week low of
$1,317.46 on Thursday.
* U.S. gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,326.10 an
ounce.
* Market players are hoping Yellen will give a clearer
signal on the path of U.S. interest rate hikes when she
addresses a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
at 1400 GMT.
* Top Federal Reserve officials on Thursday defended their
view that the U.S. central bank should probably raise interest
rates soon, saying that they still intended to keep the economy
running fast enough to boost employment and inflation.
* A couple of Fed officials at an annual conference on
monetary policy made renewed a push for rate increases, citing
improvement in employment and inflation.
* Data showed new orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods
rose for a second straight month in July, while another report
showed an unexpected drop in the number of Americans filing for
unemployment benefits last week.
* The dollar remained on tenterhooks on Friday. The dollar
index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of six
major counterparts, edged down 0.2 percent to 94.622.
* Rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost
of holding non-yielding bullion and boost the dollar, in which
gold is priced.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.19 percent to 956.59
tonnes on Thursday.
* Russia and Kazakhstan continued to boost their gold
reserves in July, data from the International Monetary Fund
showed on Thursday.
* Top consumer China's net gold imports via main conduit
Hong Kong rose 28.6 percent in July, data showed on Thursday.
MARKET REPORT
* Caution ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve chair Janet
Yellen limited movements across global markets on Friday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment September
0645 France Consumer confidence August
1230 U.S. GDP 2nd estimate Q2
1230 U.S. Wholesale inventory July
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin)