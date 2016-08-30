* Technicals see spot gold hitting $1,308
* Series of U.S. data in focus
(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Sethuraman N R
Aug 30 Gold seesawed within a narrow range on
Tuesday on the back of a steady dollar, as investors waited for
cues on the timing of U.S. interest rate hike from nonfarm
payroll data, due later this week.
"Gold remains range-bound within a descending triangle over
the past month, with price action likely to remain fairly stable
while inside this," Alex Thorndike, senior precious metals
dealer with MKS PAMP Group, said in a note.
"Prices will need to either breach the next major support
at $1309-11 (July lows in gold) or $1334.80 (50-day moving
average) and $1355 (two-month downtrend line) to the topside to
garner more interest."
Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent at $1,320.79 per ounce
at 0624 GMT. The metal had recovered from a near five-week low
of $1,314.70 after a dollar run lost some steam late Monday.
U.S. gold futures was down 0.2 percent to $1,324.80.
"While we have seen some outflows from exchange-traded
funds, investors are relatively happy to hold gold, considering
the environment of low-interest rates and negative yield," said
ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday the case
for "an increase" in the policy rate has strengthened in the
recent months due to improvements in the labor market and
expectations for solid economic growth.
Friday's nonfarm report for August, as well as other data,
could reinforce hawkish messages from Yellen and other Fed
officials.
Employers are expected on Friday to show 180,000 job gains
in August, according to a Reuters poll, below the
better-than-expected 255,000 additions in July and 292,000 gains
in June.
"Gold may be especially sensitive to that (jobs data)
release should the data be seen as likely to influence the
timing of a future interest rate hike," HSBC analyst James Steel
said in a note.
"Other upcoming data will detail personal consumption,
consumer confidence, car sales, and factory activity, and may
also influence gold."
U.S. consumer spending increased for a fourth straight month
in July amid strong demand for automobiles, pointing to a pickup
in economic growth that could pave the way for the Fed to raise
interest rates this year.
Gold is highly sensitive to the rising U.S. interest rates,
which increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six rivals, was up 0.2 percent at 95.785.
Silver dropped 0.6 percent to $18.72 an ounce. It hit
a two-month low of $18.36 in the previous session.
Platinum edged up 0.2 percent at $1,077, while
palladium climbed 0.5 percent to $699.20.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)