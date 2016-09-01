* Gold may retest support at $1,306 -technicals
* SPDR Gold holdings see first monthly dip in four in August
* Platinum, palladium off multi-week lows
(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Sethuraman N R
Sept 1 Gold held near its lowest in over two
months on Thursday, with investors waiting for data on U.S. jobs
the next day for clues on the timing of a possible interest rate
hike by the Federal Reserve.
"With Friday's U.S. payrolls data looming large, we are
seeing ranges tighten (for gold) and skew to the downside as
anticipation builds for a potential September interest rate
hike," said Sam Laughlin, precious metals trader with MKS PAMP
Group.
But he added that prices would unlikely break below $1,300
an ounce until Friday's payrolls release.
Spot gold had slipped 0.1 percent to $1,306.81 per
ounce by 0709 GMT. It touched its lowest since June 24 at
$1,304.91 an ounce on Wednesday.
U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at
$1,310.10.
"Technicals show that gold and silver prices need some
correction and will see some mild rebound. But, Friday's jobs
data is going to be crucial," said Jiang Shu, chief analyst at
Shandong Gold Group.
"If the jobs data is going to be good, gold will fall to
$1,260-$1,270 levels as markets will hope for a rate hike in
September."
An upbeat payrolls report would reinforce the view that a
U.S. rate hike may be on the cards, after Fed officials sounded
a hawkish note at a meeting last weekend.
On Wednesday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the
Fed should consider that quicker interest rate rises over time
could stave off risks to the economy, while Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans said he is increasingly convinced that
U.S. economic growth has slowed permanently.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates which
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion
while boosting the dollar in which it is priced.
Spot gold may retest support at $1,306, with a good chance
of breaking below this level and falling more to the next
support at $1,301, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang
Tao.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, posted the first monthly dip
in August in four months. They fell 1.27 percent to 943.23
tonnes on Wednesday and were down 1.6 percent for the month.
Silver was up 0.4 percent at $18.69 an ounce.
Platinum rose slightly to $1,051. It touched a fresh
eight-week low of $1,043.20 Wednesday.
Palladium was up 0.7 percent at $674, after falling
to a near six-week low of $665.97.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)