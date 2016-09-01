(Corrects spot gold's session low to $1,301.91 from $1,301.90,
third paragraph)
* SPDR Gold holdings register first monthly dip in four
months
* Platinum, palladium hit multiweek lows
* GRAPHIC-2016 asset returns: reut.rs/1WAiOSC
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Sept 1 Gold dropped to its lowest in
more than two months on Thursday as investors waited to see
whether U.S. jobs figures could put the Federal Reserve on track
to raise interest rates.
Ahead of Friday's closely watched non-farm payrolls report
for August, U.S. data on Thursday showed initial claims for
state unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week,
pointing to sustained labour market strength.
Spot gold touched its lowest since June 24 at
$1,301.91 an ounce, before steadying up 0.2 percent at $1,311.61
by 1406 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose $3.80 to $1,315.40.
"Generally speaking the U.S. economy seems to have improved
over the past few weeks and the interest rate expectations have
risen quite significantly," Commerzbank analyst Daniel
Briesemann said.
"Gold could fall below $1,300, even if the market is pricing
in good jobs data tomorrow."
An upbeat payrolls report would reinforce the view that a
U.S. rate increase is likely before the end of the year after
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday that the case for higher
rates was strengthening.
On Wednesday Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the
Fed should consider that quicker interest rate rises over time
could stave off risks to the economy, while Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans said he was increasingly convinced that
U.S. economic growth had slowed permanently.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates,
which increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding
asset while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
"Technicals show that gold and silver prices need some
correction and will see some mild rebound. But Friday's jobs
data is going to be crucial," said Jiang Shu, chief analyst at
Shandong Gold Group.
"If the jobs data is going to be good, gold will fall to
$1,260-$1,270 levels as markets will hope for a rate hike in
September."
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, posted the first monthly dip
for four months in August. They fell 1.27 percent to 943.23
tonnes on Wednesday and were down 1.6 percent for the month.
In other precious metals, silver gained 0.5 percent
at $18.72 an ounce.
Platinum dropped to a nine-week low of $1,035.15,
while palladium fell 1.1 percent to a six-week low of $661.72.
(Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
editing by Mark Potter and Dale Hudson)