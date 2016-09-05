* Technical support at $1,315, resistance at $1,330
* Silver nears two-week highs touched in the previous
session
(Updates prices)
By Pratima Desai and Sethuraman N R
LONDON, Sept 5 Gold rose on Monday as the dollar
slipped on receding expectations of an imminent U.S. interest
rate rise after lower than expected jobs numbers from the United
States last week.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,326.10 an ounce by
1500 GMT. The precious metal hit a one-week high above $1,341 on
Friday after data showed U.S. employment growth slowed more than
expected in August after two straight months of robust gains.
U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,329.4.
"What we're seeing is a reversal of expectations that U.S.
interest rates would rise in September," said ICBC Standard Bank
analyst Tom Kendall. "The idea that monetary policy is going to
stay super easy is good for gold."
The U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy meeting takes place
Sept. 20-21 and a decision to keep policy on hold could mean a
lower U.S. currency, making dollar-denominated gold cheaper and
more attractive for non-U.S. buyers.
The U.S. Labour Day holiday is expected to keep volumes
subdued on Monday, but new U.S. data releases and any speeches
from Fed officials will be watched closely for clues to the
timing of any rate moves.
JPMorgan analysts expect prices to average $1,425 an ounce
in the first half of next year.
"Our bullish base case remains anchored to the fact that
economic growth largely remains uninspiring while rates still
remain very low or negative (especially on a real basis),
something a 25 basis point rate hike in the U.S. in September or
December will not wholly reverse," JPMorgan said in a note.
On technicals, analysts see strong support at $1,315, a 23.6
percent retracement of the August to September fall, with
resistance at $1,330.
Analysts and traders are also waiting to see whether
physical demand picks up in India over the coming weeks because
of festivals and the wedding season.
"This has been a disrupted year for gold demand in the
Indian market ... it's going to take time for it to approach
anything like normal," Kendall said.
Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $19.4960 an ounce,
having earlier touched a two-week high of $19.5150.
Platinum rose one percent to $1,069.25, while
palladium added 0.3 percent to $675.50.
(Additional reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Goodman)