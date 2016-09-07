* Gold strength seen persisting on uncertainty
* Silver hits more than three-week high
* Platinum, palladium touch two-week highs
By Zandi Shabalala
LONDON, Sept 7 Gold dipped on Wednesday, losing
momentum due to profit taking following a rally in the previous
session on U.S. data that weakened the case for a U.S. rate rise
soon.
U.S. services sector activity slowed to a 6-1/2-year low in
August amid sharp drops in production and orders, pointing to
slowing economic growth that further diminished prospects for a
near-term interest rate increase.
The U.S. non-manufacturing new orders index for August fell
to its lowest since December 2013.
Gold is highly exposed to interest rates and returns on
other assets, as rising rates lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,346.12 per ounce
by 0211 GMT. The metal earlier touched a high of $1,352.65, its
best since Aug. 19.
U.S. gold futures slipped 0.24 percent to $1,351 per
ounce.
A string of disappointing U.S. data since Friday "has thrown
a real spanner in the works regarding the next Fed rate hike",
MKS PAMP Group said in a note.
"We see more potential upside from here with September now
looking highly unlikely for rates to move higher."
Commodities analyst at INTL FCStone Edward Meir said the
slower-than-expected data on Tuesday reduced the odds of a rate
hike in September to 15 percent probability with a December move
still around the 50-55 percent mark.
"There is still some scepticism regarding the timing of rate
hike after the data," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at
Commerzbank.
"The likelihood for a hike in September dropped sharply and
the likelihood in December also dropped somewhat and hasn't
risen back to the level before U.S. data."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies was flat while world
stocks, which flourish in low interest rate environments, jumped
to the highest level in year.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.52 percent, its biggest
one-day gain since July 5, to 952.14 tonnes on Tuesday from
937.89 tonnes on Friday.
Silver was down 0.5 percent to $19.94 per ounce after
touching a more than three-week high of $20.13.
Platinum was flat at $1,096.80 per ounce. It hit a
2-week high of $1,105.80. Palladium was mostly unchanged
at $694.50 after touching an over two-week high of $708.40.
