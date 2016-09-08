* Spot gold faces resistance at $1,352 an ounce -technicals
* Silver dips from Wednesday's more than three-week high
* Platinum and palladium off two-week highs of previous
session
(New throughout, adds quote, updates prices, adds NEW YORK
dateline; previous LONDON)
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Eric Onstad
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 8 Gold fell on Thursday
after the European Central Bank held interest rates at record
lows but refrained from adding new stimulus as some investors
had expected.
Global equities also tumbled on disappointment that ECB
chief Mario Draghi said the bank had not even discussed an
extension of quantitative easing.
"The market was hoping for more from Draghi and he didn't
give it to them," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist
for U.S. Bank Wealth management in Seattle.
"I think there's not enough yet for speculators to increase
their bullish sentiment and in the end, the market is thinking
the odds of the Fed raising rates for probably December keep
inching higher."
Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,337.4 an ounce by
2:39 p.m. EDT (1839 GMT), with U.S. gold futures
settling down 0.6 percent at $1,341.6.
Accommodative monetary policies favor gold and equities
because low interest rates encourage investors to opt for assets
that do not rely on interest yields.
Gold has moved in a narrow range lately, with bullion
closely tracking the dollar. The metal is highly sensitive to
rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost
of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in
which the metal is priced.
Gold has given up much of its strong gains from earlier in
the week, when weak U.S. jobs data led investors to bet that a
September rate rise was no longer on the cards, weakening the
dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, edged up 0.1 percent to 95.052.
"We had another couple of data points this week in the U.S.
that pointed perhaps to the economy not yet being strong enough
to sustain another interest rate rise in the short term," said
Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler.
"With a week or so to go before the (Federal
Reserve)meeting, I think generally we'll see a supportive
environment for gold, but also quite a bit of choppy trading as
sentiment changes."
The U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20-21.
Spot gold faces resistance at $1,352 an ounce and will
likely stay below that level, with support at $1,327, Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao said.
Platinum fell 0.6 percent to $1,078.2 an ounce after
hitting a two-week high on Wednesday.
In its latest Platinum Quarterly report, the World Platinum
Investment Council forecast a 520,000-ounce deficit in the
platinum market this year, up from a 455,000-ounce shortfall
predicted three months earlier.
Palladium was down 0.25 percent at $685.25 while
silver was down 0.89 percent at $19.58 an ounce.
(Additional reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Goodman and Richard Chang)