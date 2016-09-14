Sept 14 Gold held on to its losses early on
Wednesday after falling 0.6 percent the session before, with the
dollar advancing versus the yen.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,316.90 an
ounce by 0105 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,321.90
an ounce.
* The Bank of Japan plans to make its controversial negative
interest rate policy the centrepiece of future monetary easing,
promising to weigh further cuts as expansions to asset buying
near their limits, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.
* The dollar stood atop sizeable gains versus the yen early
on Wednesday. The greenback was up 0.3 percent at 102.82 yen
, after touching a one-week high of 102.87.
* The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to a
three-month high of 1.752 percent, having risen more than 20
basis points from a week ago.
* U.S. household income posted a record increase in 2015
after years of stagnation, suggesting the recovery from the
Great Recession was finally lifting ordinary citizens who had
been largely left behind.
* China's factory output and retail sales grew faster than
expected in August as a strong housing market and a government
infrastructure spending spree underpinned growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.47 percent to 935.49
tonnes on Tuesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET REPORT
* Asian shares wallowed near six-week lows on Wednesday,
bruised by a fall in oil prices on renewed worries about a
supply glut.
* Oil prices dropped as much as 3 percent on Tuesday after
both the world's energy watchdog and OPEC revised forecasts that
signalled the global crude glut could persist for much longer
than expected.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Industrial production July
1230 U.S. Import prices August
1230 U.S. Export prices August
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)