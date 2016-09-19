* Risk the Fed could surprise on rates * Rise in bond yields a worry for gold bulls * Strong technical support around $1,305 an ounce * Coming up: Fed meeting Sept. 20-21, statement Wednesday (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Pratima Desai NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 19 Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar slipped but gains were capped by jitters ahead of a Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting and a rise in U.S. government bond yields. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,313.39 an ounce by 3:32 p.m. EDT (1932 GMT), compared with a low of $1,306.26 hit on Friday, its weakest since Sept. 1. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.6 percent at $1,317.80. The U.S. central bank will start a two-day meeting on Tuesday with a statement scheduled for 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday. It is expected to keep benchmark rates on hold but could give a clear signal of rises to come, possibly in December. If rates remain unchanged, that could keep the U.S. currency under pressure, potentially making gold more attractive to buy. But higher rates would increase the opportunity cost of holding gold that yields nothing. "The dollar overall is down a little, which is positive for precious metals and for gold in particular ... Economic data has not been too good, so they do not need to act immediately," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig. Worrying for gold bulls is the rise in real yields, such as those earned on U.S. inflation-linked bonds, making it harder to justify holding gold. It is "concerning that the recent move higher in bond yields has also seen a move higher in real yields," Macquarie analysts wrote in a note. "Gold has in fact stood up well so far ... The recent rise in real yields is more consistent with a gold price nearer $1,250/oz than today's $1,315/oz." However, the return of Chinese investors after the Mid-Autumn Festival is expected to help bolster gold, as is strong technical support around $1,305, the 100-day moving average. Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 1.9 percent at $19.12 an ounce while the gold/silver ratio fell to around 68.6. "At the current ratio, silver prices may look overpriced versus gold, leaving the market poised for a correction," said Citi Research in a note. "Despite repeatedly testing $20/oz since the start of second-half 2016, we believe silver prices are unlikely to see significant further upside from here." Spot palladium was up 1.9 percent at $682.97, on follow-through strength from data on Friday that showed faster-than-expected growth in U.S. consumer prices, raising expectations for autocatalyst demand, said Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago. Platinum rose 0.7 percent at $1,021.60. (Additional reporting by Swati Verma and Sethuraman N R; Editing by Louise Heavens and James Dalgleish)