Sept 27 Gold was steady in Asian trade on
Tuesday as uncertain equity markets at the start of the first
U.S. presidential debate shored up the metal's safe-haven
appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,337.41 an ounce
by 0055 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,341.60
an ounce.
* Uncertainty gripped Asian markets on Tuesday as investors
braced for a potentially pivotal U.S. presidential debate by
shunning stocks while favouring safe haven bonds and the yen.
* The first face-off between Republican Donald Trump and
Democrat Hillary Clinton starts at 0100 GMT on Tuesday, with
investors looking for indications of who could win the race to
lead the world's biggest economy.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.1 percent at
95.391.
* New U.S. single-family home sales posted their biggest
decline in nearly a year in August after soaring to nine-year
highs the month before, with analysts saying the trend in sales
remains positive.
* The Federal Reserve will seek significantly more capital
from the largest U.S. banks and give some relief to smaller
lenders as it updates its annual stress test, Fed Governor
Daniel Tarullo said on Monday.
* The pace at which the Bank of Japan buys bonds will depend
on what is needed to achieve its yield curve target but no big
increases or decreases were expected for now, Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Monday, dampening speculation that the BOJ was
considering tapering asset purchases.
* Economic imbalances within the euro zone risk
destabilising the currency bloc, top European Central Bank
officials said on Monday, stressing the responsibility of
governments to help boost growth while respecting EU rules.
* Russia and Kazakhstan continued to boost their gold
reserves in August, data from the International Monetary Fund
showed on Monday.
* Yamana Gold clarifies information relating to certain
interests in Catamarca province in Argentina. Yamana continues
to work with stakeholders to ensure existing mining laws and
frameworks for development of mining projects are respected
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices August
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index July
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash September
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence September
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Davies)