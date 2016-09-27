* Equity markets bounce after U.S. presidential debate * Gold snaps six-day winning streak (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Zandi Shabalala NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 27 Gold fell on Tuesday as the dollar and stocks gained ground on the view that Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton got the better of Republican rival Donald Trump in their first debate, denting the safe-haven appeal of bullion and bonds. Markets have tended to see Clinton as the candidate of the status quo, while few are sure what a Trump presidency might mean for U.S. foreign policy, trade or the domestic economy. Gold, often seen as an alternative investment in times of geopolitical and financial uncertainty, suffered after the debate as a higher appetite for risk favored shares and the dollar over the precious metal. Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,327.46 an ounce by 2:39 p.m. EDT (1839 GMT), snapping a six-day winning streak. U.S. gold futures settled down 1 percent at $1,330.40. "The general sentiment in the market is not supportive for gold; it's deteriorated somewhat. The stronger dollar is also not helping," ABN AMRO commodity strategist Georgette Boele said. She said trading was in a narrow range of $1,300 to $1,350 and this was likely to continue in the absence of major news. Some market participants said the U.S. presidential race was still a hot issue, with polls giving Clinton only a slight lead over Trump, and this could prevent gold from falling too sharply. "Gold slipped back slightly on the back of that but this story is far from over," David Govett, head of precious metals at Marex Spectron, said. The dollar index was up 0.2 percent. Yields on U.S. bonds, which are also seen as a safe-haven asset in times of global turmoil, fell to three-week lows. "The elevated level of long speculative positions indicates that gold remains in a highly vulnerable state, as an even slight improvement in investors' enthusiasm and a shift in sentiment towards gold to more bearish could trigger massive long liquidation and reverse gold's impressive gains," Societe Generale said in a report. Still, the French bank forecast a moderately higher gold price of $1,350 in the final quarter of 2016 due to expectations for a slow pace of credit tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with the next rate hike likely in December. Among other precious metals, silver shed 1.4 percent at $19.14 an ounce, its biggest loss over two weeks. Platinum fell 1.6 percent at $1,019.80 while palladium rose 0.8 percent at $698.80. (Additional reporting by Swati Verma and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke and Richard Chang)