Sept 28 Gold eased early on Wednesday, extending
losses from the previous session when it dropped nearly 1
percent, as Asian stocks rose and the dollar index firmed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,325.81 an ounce by
0109 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,329.30
an ounce.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.14 percent.
* Asian stocks edged up early on Wednesday following an
overnight rise for U.S. stocks.
* A perceived win by Democrat Hillary Clinton in Monday's
first presidential debate gave broader support to equities.
* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22 percent to 949.14
tonnes on Tuesday.
* U.S. single-family home prices rose slightly less than
expected on an annual basis in July, and the year-over-year gain
was smaller than in the prior month, a survey
showed.
* U.S. consumer confidence improved, while the service
sector survey also came in better than expected.
* The World Trade Organization cut its forecast for global
trade growth this year by more than a third on Tuesday,
reflecting a slowdown in China and falling levels of imports
into the United States.
* Top consumer China's net gold imports via main conduit
Hong Kong slid about 45 percent in August to the lowest in six
months, dragged down by a decline in retail demand for physical
gold, data showed on Tuesday.
* Australian miner OceanaGold Corp said it had not
received an order from a Philippine mining agency to suspend its
operations in the country and that activity at its gold-copper
mine was continuing.
The Philippines, on Tuesday, ordered the suspension of 20
more mines for environmental violations. Among those ordered
suspended was OceanaGold, the top gold producer in the Southeast
Asian nation.
* Russia's Sberbank CIB, the corporate and investment
banking business of Russia's largest lender Sberbank,
has been granted international membership of the Shanghai Gold
Exchange. Sberbank CIB expects to supply 50-60 tonnes of bullion
into the Asia region in 2017.
* Ghana's gold output rose 38.6 percent in the first half of
2016 to 1,993,850 ounces from 1,438,656 ounces a year ago,
boosted mainly by new mining operations.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment October
0645 France Consumer confidence September
1230 U.S. Durable goods August
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)