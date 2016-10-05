Oct 5 Gold edged higher early on Wednesday, after falling 3.3 percent in the prior session to its lowest in more than three months, as the dollar eased back and equities fell. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,271.44 an ounce by 0115 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,273.50 an ounce after falling over 3 percent in the previous session. * Spot gold fell 3.3 percent to a low of 1,266.33 on Tuesday, its biggest one day percentage drop since September 2013 after a report of a possible tapering of bond purchases sooner than expected by the European Central Bank. * Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the European Central Bank would probably wind down its 80-billion-euro ($90-billion) monthly bond purchases gradually before ending its quantitative easing programme, citing unnamed officials at euro zone countries' central banks. * ECB media officer Michael Steen later tweeted that the central bank's decision-making body has not discussed reducing the pace of its monthly bond buying. * The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of major peers, fell 0.1 percent to 96.049 * Asian shares edged lower on Wednesday and bond yields were near two-week highs. * Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said he would have voted in favor of an interest rate hike at the Fed's September policy meeting had he been able to vote, reflecting the growing pressure on Fed Chair Janet Yellen to raise rates. * The International Monetary Fund maintained its forecast for weak global growth on Tuesday and warned that further stagnation will fuel more populist sentiment against trade and immigration that would stifle activity, productivity and innovation. * Barrick Gold Corp said on Tuesday normal operations had resumed at its Veladero mine in Argentina. * Work at Sibanye Gold's South African Cooke mine has been suspended after two members of the National Union of Mineworkers were left in a critical condition after being attacked. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0750 France Markit services PMI September 0755 Germany Markit services PMI September 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI final September 0900 Euro zone Retail sales August 1215 U.S. ADP national employment September 1230 U.S. International trade August 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI September (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)