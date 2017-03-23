March 23 Gold prices on Thursday held below a 3-week peak hit in the prior session, as the dollar recovered from seven-week lows and markets looked to see if U.S. President Donald Trump could push through a healthcare bill. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,245.80 per ounce by 0048 GMT. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest since Feb. 28 at $1,251.26. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,246. * The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 99.742. It fell to a near seven-week low of 99.547 on Wednesday. * Financial markets' immediate focus is on whether Trump can gather enough support at a vote later in the day to pass a bill to rollback Obamacare, a first major test of his legislative ability. * Trump and House of Representatives leaders were pushing for votes for their plan to overhaul Obamacare and said they were making progress in their efforts to win over conservative Republicans who have demanded changes to the legislation. * The gold market was not affected by what police called a "marauding terrorist attack" in London on Wednesday. * U.S. home resales fell more than expected in February amid a persistent shortage of houses on the market that is pushing up prices and sidelining prospective buyers. * With the U.S. workforce nearly fully employed and inflation heading toward 2 percent, the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates two more times this year and continue work on a plan to gradually trim its massive balance sheet, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said. * Britain's economy looks set to defy a slowdown again this year as the country moves closer to leaving the European Union, with the hit to shoppers from surging inflation partly offset by more investment and exports, a Bank of England report suggested. * Ivory Coast's government has approved the sale of state miner Sodemi's 30 percent stake in the Ity gold project to Canada's Endeavour Mining and a group of investors led by former national soccer star Didier Drogba, a government spokesman said. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Apr 0745 France Business climate Mar 0930 Britain Retail sales Feb 1200 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives opening remarks at event 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. New home sales Feb 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Feb (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)