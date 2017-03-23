March 23 Gold prices on Thursday held below a
3-week peak hit in the prior session, as the dollar recovered
from seven-week lows and markets looked to see if U.S. President
Donald Trump could push through a healthcare bill.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,245.80 per
ounce by 0048 GMT. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest since
Feb. 28 at $1,251.26.
* U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,246.
* The dollar index , which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 99.742. It
fell to a near seven-week low of 99.547 on Wednesday.
* Financial markets' immediate focus is on whether Trump can
gather enough support at a vote later in the day to pass a bill
to rollback Obamacare, a first major test of his legislative
ability.
* Trump and House of Representatives leaders were pushing
for votes for their plan to overhaul Obamacare and said they
were making progress in their efforts to win over conservative
Republicans who have demanded changes to the legislation.
* The gold market was not affected by what police called a
"marauding terrorist attack" in London on Wednesday.
* U.S. home resales fell more than expected in February amid
a persistent shortage of houses on the market that is pushing up
prices and sidelining prospective buyers.
* With the U.S. workforce nearly fully employed and
inflation heading toward 2 percent, the Federal Reserve should
raise interest rates two more times this year and continue work
on a plan to gradually trim its massive balance sheet, Dallas
Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said.
* Britain's economy looks set to defy a slowdown again this
year as the country moves closer to leaving the European Union,
with the hit to shoppers from surging inflation partly offset by
more investment and exports, a Bank of England report suggested.
* Ivory Coast's government has approved the sale of state
miner Sodemi's 30 percent stake in the Ity gold project to
Canada's Endeavour Mining and a group of investors led
by former national soccer star Didier Drogba, a government
spokesman said.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Apr
0745 France Business climate Mar
0930 Britain Retail sales Feb
1200 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives opening
remarks at event
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. New home sales Feb
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Feb
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin)