April 13 Gold hit a five-month peak on Thursday as the U.S. dollar slid after President Donald Trump said he preferred lower interest rates with the greenback "too strong", and amid rising tensions over U.S. relations with Russia and North Korea. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,286.80 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its strongest since Nov.10 at 1,287.31. * U.S. gold futures edged up 0.8 percent to $1,287.90. * The U.S. dollar took a heavy hit after President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal the dollar "is getting too strong" and that he would prefer the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low. * Meanwhile, tensions continued over the United States' relationship with Russia over Syria and in the Korean peninsula, while worries about the upcoming French presidential election also kept investors nervous. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday trust had eroded between the United States and Russia under President Donald Trump as Moscow delivered an unusually hostile reception to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a face-off over Syria. * In another possible setback to a thaw with Moscow, Trump said on Wednesday that NATO is not obsolete, as he had declared during the election campaign last year. But he told a news conference at the White House with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that alliance members still need to pay their fair share for the European security umbrella. * Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday stressed the need for a peaceful solution for the Korean peninsula on a call with U.S President Donald Trump. * U.S. import prices recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March as the cost of petroleum declined, but the underlying trend pointed to a moderate rise in imported inflation as the dollar's rally fades. * Barrick Gold , must take steps to safeguard investor confidence by ensuring there are no more operating mishaps at its mines after a third incident in 18 months at its big Argentina mine, analysts said. * Goldman Sachs on Wednesday maintained its near-term target for gold at $1,200 per ounce and 12-month target at $1,250 per ounce.