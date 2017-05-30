May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as
easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the
yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce
at 0105 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce
* The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media
report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if
creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal, while Asian stocks
were shackled by holidays in some regional markets.
* Former prime minister Matteo Renzi suggested on Sunday
that Italy's next election be held at the same time as
Germany's, saying this made sense "from a European perspective".
* British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would walk
away from divorce talks with the European Union without a deal
if she had to, but her rival in next week's election, Labour's
Jeremy Corbyn, said he would make sure an agreement was reached
if he won power.
* May's lead over the opposition Labour Party dropped to 6
percentage points in a poll published on Tuesday, the latest to
show a tightening race since the Manchester bombing and a U-turn
over social care plans.
* Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains
subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering
expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.
* Greece's creditors need to reach a deal on debt relief
measures at the next meeting of euro zone finance ministers in
June to help the country return to bond markets, its finance
minister said on Monday.
* The U.S. economy is at or near the Federal Reserve's goals
of full employment and stable prices, San Francisco Fed
President John Williams said, adding that the U.S. central bank
wants to make sure markets stay calm as it slowly returns
interest-rate policy to normal.
* Japanese household spending fell 1.4 percent in April from
a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data
showed on Tuesday, compared with economists' median estimate of
a 0.7 percent decline.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0530 France Detailed GDP Q1
0600 Germany Import prices Apr
0645 France Consumer confidence May
0645 France Consumer spending Apr
0900 Euro zone Business climate May
1200 Germany Consumer prices May
1230 U.S. Personal income Apr
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Mar
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May
(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)