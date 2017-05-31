May 31 Gold edged lower on Wednesday, moving
away from a one-month peak hit in the previous session as U.S.
economic data boosted the case for an interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,260.60 per
ounce at 0101 GMT. It touched a one-month high of $1,270.47
before pulling back 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
* U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2 percent to $1,260.
* U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in
four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing
to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve
to raise interest rates next month.
* A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the
Federal Reserve may want to delay if inflation remains soft,
influential Fed governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday, adding
she also backs shrinking the bond portfolio "before too long."
* Two of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks supported
raising the discount rate ahead of the central bank's May
meeting, according to minutes of the discount rate discussions
released on Tuesday.
* British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party
risks falling short of winning an overall majority of seats in
parliament in a national election on June 8, The Times newspaper
said on Tuesday, quoting research by polling firm YouGov.
* European Central Bank policymakers are set to take a more
benign view of the economy when they meet on June 8 and will
even discuss dropping some of their pledges to ramp up stimulus
if needed, four sources with direct knowledge of the discussions
told Reuters.
* German consumer inflation eased more than expected in May
to fall well below the European Central Bank's 2 percent target,
data showed on Tuesday, taking some pressure off the ECB to wind
down its monetary stimulus in the near term.
* Greece on Tuesday denied a German newspaper report it
could refuse receipt of bailout loans needed to make a July debt
repayment if its lenders fail to offer clear debt relief terms,
despite it having passed more reforms.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI May
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI May
0600 Germany Retail sales Apr
0645 France Producer prices Apr
0800 Germany Unemployment rate May
0900 Euro zone Inflation May
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Apr
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Apr
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin)