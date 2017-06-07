* Ex-FBI head Comey says Trump pressured him on Russia probe * UK and U.S. political uncertainty dominates sentiment * Market looking ahead to U.S. Fed meeting (Adds comments, update prices, latest news on Comey ) By Devika Krishna Kumar and Pratima Desai NEW YORK/LONDON, June 7 Gold prices fell from near seven-month highs on a stronger dollar and after a written testimony by a former FBI director to the U.S. Senate was seen as containing few surprises, but declines were limited as uncertainty from the UK election remained. Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey said U.S. President Donald Trump asked him to drop a probe of former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of an investigation into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 election, according to testimony from Comey posted on the Senate Intelligence Committee's website. "Gold trading near lows of the session as Comey's written remarks confirm he told the president more than once that he was not personally under investigation and contain no hints of what could be obviously considered obstruction," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York. "The Q&A will be a circus and can't rule out something juicy but so far those hoping for a smoking gun may have instead found a child's water pistol." Bullion also came under some pressure after the dollar index , which tracks the greenback against six major rivals, rose about 0.1 percent. A rising U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, potentially subduing demand. Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,285.17 an ounce by 3:34 p.m. EDT (1934 GMT). On Tuesday, it gained 1.1 percent to its highest since November last year at $1,295.97. U.S. gold futures slipped to settle at $1,293.2. Dealers said comments late in the session from the head of U.S. Missile Defense Agency saying North Korea ballistic missile advances in the past six months have caused him "great concern" triggered modest buying in gold. "As such, I expect the price of gold will continue to head higher, as a two-step forward, one-step back improvement in the price. I believe the next level of resistance is the $1,295 range," said Walter Pehowich, executive vice president of investment services at Dillon Gage Metals. "If we can trade through that level, I expect an obvious speed bump at the $1,300 dollar level." In Britain, markets are worried the ruling Conservative party might not get a majority in Thursday's elections. Prime Minister Theresa May wants to increase her majority to strengthen Britain's hand in exit talks with the European Union. Traders are also looking ahead to a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. "We do expect gold to hit some turbulence as we approach the June Fed rate hike, but things could open up for the precious metal post-meeting if the central bank's language remains dovish," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. Among other precious metals, platinum fell 1.2 percent to $944.90 an ounce and palladium slid 2.3 percent to $833.90 after earlier touching $859.80 an ounce, its highest since September 2014. Platinum is used mainly to make autocatalysts for diesel-fueled cars, while palladium is mainly used for autocatalysts in gasoline-fueled cars. "(Palladium has) a much broader exposure to global car markets. According to data from the United States, Europe and Japan, the recent slowdown in sales continued also in May," Julius Baer analysts said in a note. "We stick to our negative view (on palladium) and short-position, expecting prices to realign with the weaker demand backdrop over the coming months." Silver was down 0.5 percent at $17.57 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Koustav Samanta; editing by Louise Heavens and Steve Orlofsky)