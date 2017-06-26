(Corrects first bullet point to "high", not "low", and last
bullet point to "this week", not "next week")
BENGALURU, June 26 Gold prices were little
changed on Monday as the market waited for a flurry of key U.S.
economic data this week, with a weaker dollar offering some
support.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,256.06 per ounce at
0050 GMT, staying near a one-week high hit on Friday.
* U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.04
percent to $1,256.80 per ounce.
* The dollar sagged against its major peers on Monday,
losing traction as U.S. Treasury yields stayed low amid fading
expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates
again later this year.
* Major central banks should press ahead with interest rate
increases, the Bank for International Settlements said on
Sunday, while recognising that some turbulence in financial
markets will have to be negotiated along the way.
* Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Sunday he
was "pretty sure" he could negotiate a good deal to leave the
European Union, something that would require a transitional
arrangement for around one or two years.
* China's top banking regulator has told banks to reform by
tackling China's "zombie firms", control regional housing market
bubbles and push forward with debt to equity swaps, according to
a statement posted on the regulator's website late Friday.
* Asia bond demand is running at its highest level in eight
months and looks set to stay firm this year, boosted by the
region's higher returns at a time when stubbornly low inflation
in the United States is keeping a lid on Treasury yields.
* U.S. data due this week includes the June consumer
confidence indicator, pending home sales, crude oil inventories,
revised first quarter GDP and the PCE price index.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate June
1230 U.S. Durable goods May
1230 U.S. National activity index May
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index June
(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)