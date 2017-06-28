BENGALURU, June 28 Gold prices firmed on
Wednesday on lower equities and a weaker U.S. dollar after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted the ECB
could trim its stimulus this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,249.17 per
ounce by 0049 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures for August delivery climbed 0.2
percent to $1,249.40 per ounce.
* The U.S. dollar slid to 10-month lows against the euro on
Tuesday after the ECB's Draghi opened the door to steps that
might begin to reduce the central bank's stimulus.
* Asian shares slumped on Wednesday after Wall Street was
knocked hard in the wake of a delay to a U.S. healthcare reform
vote.
* U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a
healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of
their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican
senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.
* U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday
that she did not believe there would be another financial crisis
for at least as long as she lives, thanks largely to reforms of
the banking system since the 2007-09 crash.
* The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its growth
forecasts for the U.S. economy to 2.1 percent for both 2017 and
2018, dropping its assumption that President Trump's tax cut and
fiscal spending plans would boost growth.
* The Bank of England tightened its controls on bank credit
to more normal levels on Tuesday, deciding the risk had passed
of a big hit to the economy and to lending after last year's
Brexit vote.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices May
0600 Britain Nationwide house prices June
0645 France Consumer confidence June
0800 Euro zone Money supply May
1230 U.S. Advance goods trade balance May
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales May
1430 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
participates in policy panel at ECB Forum in Portugal
(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)