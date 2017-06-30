BENGALURU, June 30 Gold prices steadied on
Friday, supported by an easing dollar and falling equities even
as comments from global central banks suggested monetary
tightening in Europe and Canada.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,245.08 per ounce at
0104 GMT. It was set to end about 1 percent lower for the week,
about 2 percent lower for month. For the quarter, gold is down
0.3 percent.
* U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.1
percent to $1,245.10 per ounce.
* The dollar extended its losses on Friday as major central
banks signalled that the era of cheap money was coming to an end
in a boon to sterling, the euro and Canadian dollar, while Asian
shares were hit by dismal performances of European and U.S.
markets.
* The world's top central bankers have delivered what seems
to be a collective message this week that quantitative easing is
being put back in its box and interest rates are going up - and
global markets are taking note.
* British Prime Minister Theresa May won backing for her
policy programme with a slender parliamentary majority on
Thursday in the first test of her authority after an election
setback and growing pressure on her Brexit and austerity agenda.
* Gold premiums in India jumped to the highest level in
7-1/2 months this week as consumers advanced purchases to avoid
paying higher tax when a new nationwide sales tax takes effect
from July 1.
* Gabriel Resources Ltd will seek $4.4 billion in
damages from Romania for losses related to its long-stalled
Rosia Montana gold mine project in a claim that the Canadian
miner plans to file Friday with a World Bank Tribunal.
* Mali exported more than 16 tonnes of artisanally mined
gold in the first four months of this year, the mines minister
said on Thursday citing customs data, and is on track to export
50 tonnes for the year, equalling industrial output.
* The U.S. economy slowed less than feared in the first
quarter due largely to a jump in consumer spending, providing a
slightly more encouraging outlook for growth this year.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Jun
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Jun
0600 Germany Retail sales May
0645 France Consumer spending May
0645 France Consumer prices Jun
0800 Germany Unemployment rate Jun
0830 Britain GDP Q1
0900 Euro zone Inflation flash Jun
1230 U.S. Personal income May
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Jun
(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)