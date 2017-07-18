FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 6:35 PM / 14 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold price rises to two-week high as dollar slides

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * U.S. dollar index sinks to 10-month low
    * Gold faces resistance at $1,247, 100-day moving average
    * Indian gold imports surge ahead of tax change
    * ETF holdings still falling

 (Adds comments, details on gold/silver ratio, updates price
move; adds NEW YORK dateline)
    By Devika  Krishna Kumar and Pratima Desai
    NEW YORK/LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a more
than two-week high on Tuesday, supported by expectations of
stronger demand from the physical market and as the dollar fell
on fading prospects of an imminent increase in U.S. interest
rates.
    The dollar sank to a 10-month low against a basket of
currencies, making dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders
of other currencies, which could boost demand.       
    The greenback sank on reduced confidence in U.S. President
Donald Trump's agenda and jitters over hawkish central banks
abroad.
    Spot gold        was up 0.7 percent at $1,242.41 an ounce by
2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT), having touched $1,244.30, its highest
since June 30. U.S. gold futures         settled 0.7 percent to
$1,241.90.
    "The Senate's failure to repeal Obamacare has amplified
concerns that the Trump economic agenda will be more difficult
to implement  even though the GOP holds a tenuous majority in
Congress," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals
trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    "That is pressuring U.S. yields and driving the dollar
towards year-long lows which creates a positive environment for
gold, which has rallied steadily." 
    Data from consultancy GFMS shows India's gold imports
climbed to an estimated 75 tonnes in June from 22.7 tonnes a
year earlier. For the first half of the year imports rose to 514
tonnes, up 161 percent year on year.             
    GFMS analysts said the jump was caused by Indian consumers
buying ahead of July's increase in the goods and services tax on
gold to 3 percent from 1.2 percent.
    "We see gold averaging around $1,300 over the third
quarter," said ING commodities strategist Warren Patterson. 
    "Indian imports are rising after the very poor year last
year. We expect that trend to continue even with the tax
changes." 
    Weighing on the dollar is also doubt that the Federal
Reserve would be able to raise interest rates again this year,
while other central banks including the European Central Bank
and Bank of England have signaled a more hawkish bent toward
tightening policy.
    A move above technical resistance at $1,250 could
potentially see gold move back to the $1,280-90 highs that was 
seen twice this year, especially with the Fed certain to be
cautious at the July meeting, Wong said.
    High interest rates would reduce demand for non-interest
bearing gold.
    However, investors are still retreating from physical gold.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, slipped to 827.07 tonnes on
Monday, down from 828.84 tonnes on Friday.          
    Meanwhile the price of silver        gained 1.4 percent to
$16.29 an ounce after touching a two-week high at $16.34. 
    The Gold/Silver ratio hit a 15-month high on July 7 and
total silver ETF holdings have since increased by over 2
percent, RBC Capital Markets said in a note.  
    "We view the acceleration of inflows into physical silver
ETFs as a positive sign fundamentally, and expect ongoing
inflows as we enter a seasonally strong period for precious
metals during Q3 ahead of the Indian festive period in October."
    Platinum        gained 0.7 percent to $927.5 while palladium
       slipped by 0.02 percent to $864.85.

 (Additional reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing
by David Goodman)

