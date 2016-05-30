* Dollar index hits two-month highs, shares up * Gold on track for longest losing streak in 14 months * Silver, platinum hit lowest in seven weeks (Updates prices, adds comment) By Clara Denina LONDON, May 30 Gold fell below $1,200 for the first time since mid-February on Monday, as comments from Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen on the likelihood of higher U.S. interest rates sent the dollar to two-month highs. The Fed should increase interest rates "in the coming months" if the economy picks up, Yellen said on Friday, bolstering the case for a rate hike in June or July. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday global markets appeared to be "well-prepared" for a summer rate hike. An increase in U.S. rates would raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not earn interest. It would also bolster the dollar, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. Gold fell as much as 1.1 percent to $1,199.60 an ounce, its lowest since Feb. 17, and was down 0.3 percent at $1,204.18 an ounce by 1232 GMT. The metal was on track for nine sessions of losses, its longest losing streak since March 2015. Trade was thinning out with public holidays in Britain and the United States on Monday. "The (next technical) support is at $1,185 and a break of this level will open the floor towards the $1,160 mark," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Forex UK. "Money managers are reducing their bullish bets and ... hedge funds are strongly bullish on the dollar." Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in U.S. gold futures and options to their lowest in almost two months, data showed late on Friday. "Positions were reduced on a similarly radical scale in early November 2015... the Fed was also the trigger back (as it prepared) the market for a rate hike in December," Commerzbank analysts said. "At that time the gold price dropped from $1,200 to $1,050 by mid-December," they added. "The gold price could still fall by around another $50." Gold's losses were also due to higher global shares, which showed increased risk appetite among investors. Bullion, which had risen 16 percent in the first quarter, has been under pressure since the prospect of an imminent rate hike was indicated by the Fed's April meeting minutes, which were released earlier this month. Key central bank officials have consistently supported an increase. Investors will now monitor U.S. non-farm payrolls data for May, due on Friday, and a solid reading could heighten expectations for a June rate rise. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell to a seven-week low of $15.86 per ounce. Spot platinum fell to its lowest since April 8 at $961, before slightly recovering and palladium was unchanged at $537 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle and Mark Potter)