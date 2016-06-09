* Dollar index recovers from previous day's five-week low
* Silver hits three-week high after rallying 4 pct on
Wednesday
* GRAPHIC-2016 asset returns: reut.rs/1WAiOSC
(Recasts, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 9 Gold extended its rally
to a three-week high on Thursday, supported by falling U.S.
Treasury yields and world equity markets, and the outlook for
U.S. interest rates.
The metal held its momentum after surging 1.5 percent on
Wednesday, following below-consensus U.S. payrolls data and
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen which
dampened expectations of an imminent rate hike.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which
lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while
boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,269.66 an ounce at
3:42 p.m. EDT (1942 GMT), after rising 0.8 percent to $1,271.31,
the highest since May 18. U.S. gold futures for August
delivery settled down 0.8 percent at $1,272.70.
Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist for brokerage RJO
Futures in Chicago, said that technical buy signals lifted
prices, which were now above all moving day averages and key
Fibonacci retracement levels.
"Gold is (in) a defined technical breakout. The long
protracted bull flag tells me that it favors returning to the
May high," Tesfaye said, forecasting a rise above $1,300.
"That gold is strong in light of the dollar strength,
indicates a bullish factor for gold."
A broad decline in commodity and stock prices in major world
markets lifted the Japanese yen as investors piled money into
low-risk assets due to jitters about prolonged low inflation and
negative interest rates. The dollar index rose above
Wednesday's five-week low.
Also bullish for bullion, investors have almost priced out
the chance of a rate increase at the Fed's June 14-15 policy
review and reduced the likelihood of a July increase to about 26
percent.
Markets remain cautious on Fed policy, analysts said.
"While there is likely further room to the upside for gold,
there may be some road blocks to the rally near term," HSBC said
in a note.
"There is always the possibility the Fed surprises the
market and raises rates, which could rapidly reverse gains."
Among other precious metals, silver hit a three-week
high of $17.33 an ounce, up 1.8 percent, after climbing nearly 4
percent in the previous session, its biggest one-day gain since
April 19.
Spot platinum was down 0.2 percent at $1,003.18,
while palladium dropped 0.2 percent to $558.75.
(Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Goodman and Richard Chang)