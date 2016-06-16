BENGALURU, June 16 Gold touched a six-week high
early on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it could
be less aggressive in tightening monetary policy next year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,296.10 an
ounce at 0054 GMT. Bullion touched a session-peak of $1,297.70,
its highest since May 3.
* U.S. gold climbed 0.9 percent to $1,299.40
* The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday and signalled it still planned to raise rates twice in
2016, though it said slower economic growth would crimp the pace
of monetary policy tightening in future years.
* A small majority of Wall Street's top banks expect the Fed
to raise interest rates no more than once this year, results of
a Reuters poll showed Wednesday.
* The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy
steady on Thursday even as volatile financial markets, sluggish
global growth and anaemic inflation keep policymakers under
pressure to do more to reflate the economy out of stagnation.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.23 percent to 900.75
tonnes on Wednesday, the highest since October 2013.
* South Africa's Northam Platinum lost 15 million
rand ($983,026) a day in revenue during a week-long work
stoppage at Zondereinde mine, a company spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
* A run of strong Thai exports this year should be welcome
news for the trade-dependent economy, but rather than reflecting
healthy shipments of goods such as cars or textiles speculative
gold sales have often had an outsized influence.
* Russia's Polymetal plans to borrow $350 million
from Sberbank to finance the development of its Kazakh
gold field Kyzyl, chief executive Vitaly Nesis told reporters in
Astana on Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET REPORT
* Asian stocks edged up on Thursday after the Fed Reserve
refrained from hiking interest rates, while the dollar sagged
against its peers.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone inflation final May
1100 Bank of England announces interest rate decision
1230 U.S. consumer prices May
1230 U.S. weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jun
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Jun
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)