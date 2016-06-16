* Fed sounds less hawkish note on rates, boosting gold
earlier
* Sterling, euro-priced gold falls from three-year highs
* GRAPHIC-Gold vs currencies: link.reuters.com/cyv95s
(Recasts; updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 16 Gold turned lower on
Thursday, as sterling bounced higher and U.S. stock markets came
well off their lows following the suspension of Britain's
campaign for next week's referendum after a member of Parliament
was shot dead.
British Member of Parliament Jo Cox, who was killed in the
street in her constituency in northern England earlier in the
day, had been a vocal supporter of Britain remaining within the
EU.
The turnaround in bullion prices, their first drop in seven
sessions, came after rallying to the highest in nearly two
years, buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which sounded a
dovish note after its latest policy meeting on Wednesday.
In euro and sterling terms, the metal
turned lower after reaching three-year highs.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,285.76 an ounce
by 2:40 p.m. EDT (1840 GMT), after rising to $1,315.55 an ounce,
the highest since August 2014.
Spot prices have bounced 6 percent this month, after the
approaching June 23 referendum - when Britons will vote on
whether or not to leave the European Union, dubbed "Brexit" -
dented appetite for assets viewed as higher risk, sending
investors scurrying for bonds and gold.
After the attack, campaigning for next week's referendum was
suspended.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up 0.8
percent at $1,298.40 an ounce.
"A rebound in the euro and sterling, and a mirrored decline
in the dollar, set gold up for a retracement," said James Steel,
chief metals analyst for HSBC Securities in New York.
"Recovery in equities may also imply some dimming in
risk-off related purchases of gold."
Yields on most U.S. Treasury yields rose to session highs
after British campaigning for the Brexit vote was suspended
following MP Cox's death.
Expectations that the U.S. central bank would press ahead
with interest rate increases over the summer faded earlier this
month after the release of weak U.S. payrolls data for May.
"Brexit worries then gave us the next boost and yesterday
the FOMC provided enough dovish ammunition for it to make a new
high," said Saxo Bank's head of commodity research, Ole Hansen.
On Wednesday, holdings in the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Shares, rose to the
highest since October 2013.
Silver fell 0.4 percent to $17.43 an ounce, platinum
lost 0.1 percent to $969.67 and palladium was up
0.2 percent at $533.11.
(Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
editing by David Goodman)