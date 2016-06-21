BENGALURU, June 21 Gold inched higher early on
Tuesday as the dollar weakened, even as some opinion polls
indicated Britain could be more likely to opt to remain in the
European Union in a referendum later this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,292.0 an
ounce by 0054 GMT. Bullion fell 0.7 percent on Monday, touching
a low of $1,277.34.
* U.S. gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,294.70
* Two opinion polls on Monday suggested support for Britain
staying in the European Union had recovered some ground
following the murder of a pro-EU lawmaker, but a third poll
found support for a "Brexit" ahead by a whisker.
* A vote on June 23 by Britain to leave the 28-member EU,
dubbed "Brexit," could tip Europe back into recession, putting
more pressure on the global economy.
* The British pound held near three-week highs against the
dollar and euro on Tuesday, a day after it had made its biggest
daily gains since late 2008, while the dollar index stood
near a one-month low of 93.425 hit earlier this month.
* George Soros, the billionaire who earned fame by betting
against the pound in 1992, said Brexit would trigger a bigger
and more disruptive sterling devaluation than the fall on Black
Wednesday.
* Brexit could have "moderate direct effects" on the U.S.
economy, but probably does not pose big financial risks, Neel
Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis,
said.
* Confidence at Japanese manufacturers inched up in June
from the prior month's three-year low and is seen rising only
slightly ahead, a Reuters poll found, reflecting worries about
the yen's rise as Britain decides whether or not to quit the
EU.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.10 percent to 908.77
tonnes on Monday, the highest since September 2013.
* Russia's gold reserves increased to 47.6 million troy
ounces as of the start of June from 47.5 million ounces a month
earlier, the central bank said on Monday.
* India is seeking the participation of Rio Tinto
and Anglo American's De Beers to explore for diamonds
and gold, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition to
make the country a major mineral producer, the mines secretary
said.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun
1255 U.S. weekly redbook retail sales
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)