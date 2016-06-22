* Markets focus on Britain's EU vote on Thursday
* Yellen reiterates cautious stance on U.S. rate hike
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 22 Gold fell to a two-week
low on Wednesday after its biggest one-day drop in four weeks,
as expectations that Britain will vote to remain in the European
Union reduced risk aversion and lent a firmer tone to stocks.
The metal fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday after two opinion
polls suggested it was likely that voters would opt on Thursday
to stay in the EU. Concerns over a possible vote in favor of
leaving had sent gold to a near two-year high last week.
"Gold seems to have fully discounted and is anticipating
that it will be a 'no' vote. That seems to be the driving
force," said Bill O'Neill, co-founder of commodities investment
firm Logic Advisors.
"I don't think gold will go down much if the 'no' vote
prevails. I do think it will go up significantly if we do get a
'yes' vote."
Spot gold hit a two-week low of $1,261.01 an ounce
and was down 0.1 pct at $1,266.60 an ounce by 2:35 p.m. EDT
(1835 GMT), little changed from late on Tuesday. U.S. gold
futures for August delivery settled down 0.2 percent at
$1,270 an ounce.
"The CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) on Friday
evening reported record high net long positions in gold,"
Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.
"What we now see is that, due to a change in public opinion
with regard to the Brexit vote tomorrow, speculators are closing
long positions to limit losses," he said. "That's weighing on
the price at the moment, as a possible Brexit scenario is still
being priced out."
Stocks and sterling rose as investors grew more optimistic
Britain would vote to remain in the European Union in Thursday's
referendum.
A vote to leave the 28-member bloc could tip Europe back
into recession, putting more pressure on the global economy and
increasing the appeal of bullion as a counter-cyclical asset,
analysts said.
Investors are also keeping an eye on the path of U.S.
interest rates. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said on
Tuesday that the Fed's ability to raise interest rates this year
may hinge on a rebound in hiring.
Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold shares, rose 0.39 percent to 912.33 tonnes
on Tuesday, the highest since September 2013.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.03 pct
at $17.26 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.03 pct at
$976 and palladium was up 1.5 pct at $558.75.
(Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Jane Merriman and Louise Heavens)