* Spot gold rallies as much as 8 pct to highest since March
2014
* Gold in sterling, euro highest since April 2013
(Adds UBS comment, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Vijaykumar Vedala
MANILA/BENGALURU, June 24 Gold soared the most
since the global financial crisis in 2008 on Friday, after
Britons shocked markets by voting to leave the European Union,
fueling market turmoil that drove investors toward safe-haven
assets.
The precious metal jumped as much as 8 percent to its
highest in more than two years, tracking the rally in other safe
havens, such as bonds, as risky assets were dumped from stocks
to sterling.
Complete results from a British referendum showed a near
52-48 percent split for the UK leaving the EU. The vote created
the biggest global financial shock since the 2008 crisis, this
time with interest rates around the world already at or near
zero, stripping policymakers of the means to fight it.
Spot gold was up 5.1 percent at $1,319.60 an ounce by
0639 GMT, after earlier peaking at $1,358.20, the strongest
since March 2014. Gold soared nearly 11 percent in September
2008.
Britain would be the first country to leave the European
Union, the biggest blow to the 28-nation bloc since its
foundation. Some analysts say that could tip Europe back into a
recession, piling more pressure on the global economy, and
burnishing the appetite for gold.
"It's certainly going to retard the kind of recovery
momentum we've seen shaping up in Europe and for the UK it will
probably negate a lot of the stimulus effects," said Vishnu
Varathan, a senior economist at Mizuho Bank.
U.S. gold for August delivery rose 4.7 percent to
$1,322.80.
Gold could build on these gains if the resulting uncertainty
in Europe "leads to an environment where the Federal Reserve is
not going to hike rates so dramatically and everybody throws in
more liquidity," said Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management
in Hong Kong.
Before Friday's new high, bullion also topped $1,300 on June
16 after the Fed signalled a less aggressive monetary tightening
stance. Rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding the
non-interest yielding metal.
Gold priced in other currencies also surged. In terms of
sterling and euro, gold hit the highest
since April 2013. In Australian dollar terms, gold
touched a record high.
Gold on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed to
the highest since September 2013. Trading volumes soared nearly
three times normal levels, said Richard Xu, fund manager at
HuaAn Asset Management, China's top gold exchange-traded fund.
Brexit would "have repercussions not only on the currency
markets but also on the political landscapes and that will have
a lasting impact on economic growth assumptions," said Xu,
adding gold could hit around $1,600.
Spot silver was up 2.4 percent at $17.69 an ounce.
Platinum was up 1.4 percent at $973.75 and palladium
dropped nearly 3 percent to $548.
(Additional reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru and James
Regan in Sydney; Editing by Ed Davies)