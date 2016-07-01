* Silver breaches $19 level for the first time since Sept
2014
* Platinum, palladium mark highest since mid-May
(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Sethuraman N R and Vijaykumar Vedala
BENGALURU, July 1 Gold rose on Friday and was
headed for its fifth straight weekly gain, boosted by a weaker
dollar as the safe-haven asset continued to be in demand despite
an increase in risk appetite post the Brexit vote.
The dollar pulled back against the yen and also fell against
a basket of six currencies, even as Asian stocks rose on Friday
as risk appetite continued to recover from last week's Brexit
shock.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,329.66 an ounce by
0418 GMT. The yellow metal registered its biggest monthly rise
since February in June and was up 1 percent for the week so far.
U.S. gold rose as high as 1 percent to touch a session
best of $1,334.10.
"It seems that investors are pushing both equities and gold
higher simultaneously. One of these will eventually have to
give, but for the moment, they each seem to be trading on their
own dynamics," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said bullion's upward rise was just
a continuation of its movement following the Brexit vote.
"The shock has actually passed but expectations of a rate
hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve for the short term has actually
fallen quite significantly in combination with the apparent
loosening of the monetary policy in Europe driving investor
demand," he added.
Societe Generale on Thursday raised its gold price forecasts
on fears over the ongoing political, financial and economic
fallout of Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union.
"Looking ahead, it seems that gold will remain one of the
major beneficiaries in the current backdrop, as heightened
volatility and lingering uncertainty will keep investors' risk
appetite in check," the bank said in a note.
World stocks rose on Thursday after Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney said the central bank would probably need to pump
more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer after the
shock of last week's decision by voters to leave the European
Union.
Silver breached the $19 level to reach the highest
since September 2014. The white metal climbed 2.5 percent to
19.15, after reaching a session high of $19.25. Silver, which
has gained more than 8 percent this week, is on track for its
best week since August 2013.
"Gold has been on an uptrend and silver tends to catch up,"
said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based gold dealer
GoldSilver Central.
Platinum and palladium both rose to their
highest since mid-May and were up 1.1 percent and 0.5 percent
respectively.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed
Davies and Christian Schmollinger)