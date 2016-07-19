* U.S. housing start ups more than expected in June
* Palladium climbs to 8-1/2-month peak
* Silver down for fourth consecutive session
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 19
gains on Tuesday, as the dollar hit a four-month high after data
showed a surge in U.S. housing starts in June, although weaker
equities provided support.
U.S. homes surged 4.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual pace of 1.19 million units, the Commerce Department said
on Tuesday.
The recent rally in global equity prices faltered as
investors pondered some disappointing earnings reports and signs
that Britain's decision to leave the EU could hurt other
economies.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,331.10 an ounce by
3:25 p.m. EDT (1925 GMT), off a session high of $1,334.88. U.S.
gold settled up 0.2 percent at $1,332.3 per ounce.
Gold has risen almost 25 percent this year, hitting its
highest since March 2014 at $1,374.71 after Britain's vote on
the EU.
Prices have since retreated, hit by a series of positive
U.S. economic data.
"We saw better economic data coming out of the U.S., giving
the Federal Reserve a bit more ammunition to raise interest
rates, which could damage gold in the short term," said ETF
Securities head of commodity research Nitesh Shah.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
Investors are now waiting for the outcome of the European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday for further cues.
"There is talk of some further accommodation being doled
out, in which case we could see gold moving a little higher from
here," said INTL FCStone in a note. "If the ECB holds back, the
selling could resume, with a test of key support at $1,308
possibly being in the cards and needing to hold."
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, firmed on Monday.
Spot palladium rose to the highest since early
November, up 1.63 percent at $654.
"Palladium is expected to end this year in a wider deficit
than last year, supported by improving industrial demand in
coming quarters and contracting mine supply," said UBS Research
in a note.
Silver fell 0.8 pct at $19.87 an ounce, down for a
fourth straight session.
"We caution against any further silver price optimism in
2H16 (second half of 2016)," said Citi Research in a note.
"Struggling beyond $20/oz, performance anxiety and profit
taking ahead of the summer holiday season may deter money
managers from adding fresh longs."
Platinum was down 0.4 percent at $1,088.35.
