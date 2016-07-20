* Spot gold drops as much as 1.4 pct
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 20 Gold fell to its lowest
level in three weeks on Wednesday as equities rose and the
dollar hit a four-month high following strong U.S. economic
data, which raised expectations the Federal Reserve may hike
interest rates before the end of the year.
Spot gold fell as much as 1.4 percent to $1,313.26 an
ounce earlier and was down 1.05 percent at $1,317.80 by 2:42
p.m. EDT (1842 GMT).
U.S. gold futures settled down 1 percent at
$1,319.30 per ounce.
The U.S. dollar hit its highest for four months,
still benefiting from data on Tuesday showing U.S. housing
starts surged more than expected in June, underpinning a theme
of strength in the U.S. economy.
"As the probability of a Fed rate hike by the end of the
year has now increased, speculators are taking profits after the
good rally we have seen in gold in early July," Commerzbank
analyst Daniel Briesemann said.
Gold, which has risen 25 percent this year, is highly
sensitive to rising rates, which increase the opportunity cost
of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion, while boosting
the dollar, in which it is priced.
The metal was also dragged lower by advancing European and
U.S. equities, which increased investor appetite for risk as the
Dow industrials and S&P 500 set record highs.
"There is a return in risk sentiment across the market in
general right now, as you have more monetary stimulus packages
from central banks," Mitsubishi Corp analyst Jonathan Butler
said.
The International Monetary Fund, however, cut its global
growth forecasts for the next two years on Tuesday, citing
uncertainty over Britain's exit from the EU.
Investors are now waiting for the outcome of the European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
Bullion gained $100 in the two weeks following Britain's
vote to leave the European Union, as worried investors started
putting their cash into safe-haven assets, before falling back.
"There are still some headwinds to growth and this may lift
safe-haven demand should the implications of Brexit start to
unwind," OCBC Bank analyst Barnabas Gan.
Spot palladium rose by as much as 2.9 percent to
$675.20 an ounce, the highest since late October, extending
gains after rising above the 200-day moving average on the
weekly chart around $659.
"It's just a function of technicals at the moment," said one
U.S. palladium trader.
"Looking at fundamentals, we know it has nothing to do with
that."
Spot silver fell 2 percent to $19.50 an ounce, while
platinum was down 0.5 percent at $1,083.25.
(Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Vijaykumar
Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Diane Craft)