* ECB sees rates staying low or lower for extended period * BOJ governor rules out use of "helicopter money" * Spot palladium extends gains to highest since late-October * GRAPHIC-2016 asset returns: reut.rs/1WAiOSC (Recasts first paragraph, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, July 21 Gold rebounded above a three-week low and rose 1 percent on Thursday, as the dollar fell and the key stock indexes hovered below record highs after the European Central Bank left key interest rates unchanged. The ECB held rates at record lows as it seeks to revive growth and inflation with cheap credit to the economy. It left the door open to more policy stimulus, highlighting "great" uncertainty and abundant risks to the economic outlook. "September's meeting has become even more important and expectations will be running sky-high that the bank will do more QE (quantitative easing)," ThinkMarkets chief analyst Naeem Aslam said. Spot gold gained 1.1 percent at $1,329.90 an ounce by 2:14 p.m. EDT (1814 GMT), after touching $1,310.56, its lowest since June 28. Better-than-expected U.S. jobs data weighed on bullion prices earlier. U.S. gold settled up 0.9 percent at $1,331 per ounce. "(ECB President Mario) Draghi's musings that 'a public backstop' for non-performing loans 'would be very useful' helped to fuel a smart gold rally as he reminded the market that he remains the watchful global avatar of accommodative policy," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York. The U.S. dollar slipped 0.2 percent against a basket of six currencies, on reports that Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda had ruled out using "helicopter money" to stimulate Japan's economy. World equity markets were little changed while 10-year U.S. Treasury yields turned lower. Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. A Reuters poll showed that the U.S. Federal Reserve will wait until the fourth quarter before raising interest rates, likely in December after the presidential election. "The chief factor impacting gold is the Fed's decision about an interest rate hike," ThinkMarkets' Aslam said. "Recent data and ... earnings season have stimulated speculation that another rate hike is back on the table and the odds of such will go even higher if the non-farm payrolls next month print another robust number." Palladium, which hit its highest in nearly nine months on Wednesday, was up 2.1 percent at $683.60 an ounce. Spot silver rose for the first time in six sessions, rising 1.9 percent to $19.75 an ounce. Platinum, which hit a two-week low on Wednesday, was up 1.6 percent at $1,096.99. (Additional reporting By Nallur Sethuraman and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by William Hardy and Marguerita Choy)