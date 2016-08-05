* U.S. nonfarm payrolls increase 255,000 in July * U.S. dollar, global stocks move higher * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust up on Thursday (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 5 Gold fell as much as 1.7 percent on Friday, as the dollar rose after U.S. data showed employment increased more than expected in July, raising the probability of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this year. U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 255,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, up from an expectation of 180,000. Spot gold fell to a one-week low of $1,336.46 an ounce and was down 1.7 percent at $1,338.25 by 2:48 p.m. EDT (1848 GMT). It was on track for its weakest session since July 12 and set to finish the week down 0.9 percent. The most active U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down 1.7 percent at $1,344.40 per ounce. "I don't think all the new retail investors are very happy with this direction," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle. "Now the employment trend is pretty positive and the market has to price in a rate hike." Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset increases. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund rose to the highest since July 11 on Thursday. Though the market appeared to be increasing the odds for the Fed to raise U.S. interest rates as early as September, Haworth said he still does not expect to see a hike until December. Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Hsueh said that investors will now monitor movements on 10-year real yields, relative to which gold looks overpriced. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to session highs of 1.587 percent. Deutsche Bank expects a single U.S. rate hike this year. The dollar rose 0.4 percent against a basket of six major currencies and global stock markets firmed. Among other precious metals, spot palladium was down 1.2 percent at $695.55 an ounce. The metal, used in autocatalysts and as an investment, was heading for its first weekly loss after six weeks of gains. "If supply uncertainty starts to fade and economic data in Europe disappoint, sentiment (towards palladium) could change for the worse," ABN Amro said in a note. Spot platinum was down 1.1 percent at $1,145.25 after touching its highest since April 2015 at $1,177.40 on Tuesday. Silver fell 2.5 percent at $19.77, on track to close the week down 2.9 percent. (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Marguerita Choy)