By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 5 Gold fell as much as 1.7
percent on Friday, as the dollar rose after U.S. data showed
employment increased more than expected in July, raising the
probability of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve
this year.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 255,000 jobs last month,
the Labor Department said on Friday, up from an expectation of
180,000.
Spot gold fell to a one-week low of $1,336.46 an
ounce and was down 1.7 percent at $1,338.25 by 2:48 p.m. EDT
(1848 GMT). It was on track for its weakest session since July
12 and set to finish the week down 0.9 percent.
The most active U.S. gold futures for December
delivery settled down 1.7 percent at $1,344.40 per ounce.
"I don't think all the new retail investors are very happy
with this direction," said Rob Haworth, senior investment
strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle.
"Now the employment trend is pretty positive and the market
has to price in a rate hike."
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset
increases.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund rose to the highest since July
11 on Thursday.
Though the market appeared to be increasing the odds for the
Fed to raise U.S. interest rates as early as September, Haworth
said he still does not expect to see a hike until December.
Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Hsueh said that investors will
now monitor movements on 10-year real yields, relative to which
gold looks overpriced. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield
rose to session highs of 1.587 percent.
Deutsche Bank expects a single U.S. rate hike this year.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent against a basket of six
major currencies and global stock markets firmed.
Among other precious metals, spot palladium was down
1.2 percent at $695.55 an ounce. The metal, used in
autocatalysts and as an investment, was heading for its first
weekly loss after six weeks of gains.
"If supply uncertainty starts to fade and economic data in
Europe disappoint, sentiment (towards palladium) could change
for the worse," ABN Amro said in a note.
Spot platinum was down 1.1 percent at $1,145.25 after
touching its highest since April 2015 at $1,177.40 on Tuesday.
Silver fell 2.5 percent at $19.77, on track to close the
week down 2.9 percent.
(Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Koustav Samanta
in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Marguerita Choy)