* Spot gold seen touching $1,280 -technicals
* U.S. presidential debate had little impact on prices
* ECB policy decision at 1145 GMT
By Apeksha Nair
Oct 20 Gold pared some early gains on Thursday
as the dollar strengthened and markets awaited the outcome of a
European Central Bank policy later in the day.
The ECB is set to keep policy unchanged but will likely lay
the groundwork for more easing in December as it tries to
sustain a long-awaited rebound in consumer prices.
Accommodative monetary policies favor gold and equities
because low interest rates encourage investors to opt for assets
that do not rely on interest yields.
Some of the shine was taken off gold's earlier move, which
was driven by Chinese buying, as the U.S. dollar edged higher,
MKS PAMP Group trader Sam Laughlin said.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 98.006.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
"The yellow metal will be looking toward support broadly
between $1,265 - $1,267.90 (the 200-day moving average) for an
extension to $1,277 to break above the 200-week moving average,"
Laughlin said.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,272.20 an ounce as
of 0651 GMT. On Wednesday, it had hit its strongest since Oct.5
at $1,273.34.
U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,271.80
an ounce.
"We're looking for gold prices to rally further into the
year-end. The market is waiting for the outcome of the
(U.S.)presidential elections in November and what the Fed is
going to do in December," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.
"Gold rides on suspense and uncertainty and for the very
reason we expect gold to touch about $1,300 by the end of the
year."
The safe-haven asset's reaction was fairly subdued after the
third and final U.S. presidential debate between Democrat
Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
"U.S. election clarity in terms of Clinton taking lead
coupled with U.S. rate hike in December is bearish for gold,"
said Amit Kumar, research head at Adroit Financial Services.
Spot bullion may rise to touch $1,280 per ounce, as it has
cleared resistance at $1,265, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.
"Upside reversal in the dollar, coupled with a more robust
rally in stocks, could easily sabotage the recent improvement we
have been seeing," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, propelled by strong U.S.
earnings and oil prices near a 15-month high.
Meanwhile, spot silver was up about 0.2 percent at
$17.67 an ounce.
Platinum rose 0.1 percent to $944, while palladium
rose 0.2 percent to $637.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joseph Radford and Amrutha Gayathri)