Oct 21 Gold edged down on Friday as the dollar
firmed, but stayed on track for its first weekly gain in four
weeks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,264.40 an
ounce at 0024 GMT, after dropping 0.2 percent the session
before. It was set to end the week up over 1 percent.
* U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,265.50.
* The European Central Bank on Thursday left interest rates
unchanged, maintaining the parameters of its 1.74 trillion euro
($1.95 trillion) asset buying scheme.
* Ultra-low rates tend to support gold, though that is often
offset by the impact of a weaker euro. The single
currency fell to a four-month low against the dollar on
Thursday.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 98.374. It
rose to a seven-month high on Thursday.
* U.S. home resales surged in September after two straight
months of declines as first-time buyers stepped into the market,
pointing to underlying momentum in the economy.
* While other data on Thursday showed a bigger-than-expected
increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits last week, the trend continued to suggest that the
labour market remains strong. Labour market strength is one of
the key factors underpinning the housing market.
* Traders are closely watching U.S. data for clues about
when the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, heavily
tipped by a number of Fed policymakers for December.
* Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.31 percent to 970.18
tonnes on Thursday.
* India's overseas purchases of gold likely hit a nine-month
high in October, as a flip in domestic prices to a premium
prompted banks and refiners to resume imports ahead of the
festival season, industry officials told Reuters.
* Russia's gold reserves totalled 49.6 million troy ounces
as of Oct. 1, up from 49.1 million ounces a month earlier, the
central bank said on Thursday.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Property price changes September
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)