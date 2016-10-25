* Gold hits highest since Oct. 5 as dollar eases
* Silver off over 2-week highs hit Monday
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Zandi Shabalala
Oct 25 Gold rose to an almost three-week high on
Tuesday as the U.S. dollar retreated from multi-month highs and
physical demand rose before India's late-October festival
season.
The U.S. dollar slipped from a nearly eight-month high
against the euro and a roughly three-month peak against the
Japanese yen after comments from Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney dampened expectations for more monetary stimulus in
Europe.
Gold is a traditional gift during two of the most important
Hindu festivals, Dhanteras and Diwali, which will be celebrated
at the end of the month.
Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,275.11 an ounce by
3:07 p.m. EDT (1907 GMT), after rising to $1276.67, the highest
since Oct. 5.
China accounts for about 27 percent of global demand, and
India for 24 percent, Citi Research analysts said in a note,
citing World Gold Council estimates.
"As such, the geography of global gold demand has shifted
from West to East and ... Asian countries will remain firmly in
the driving seat in terms of consumer demand in particular,"
Citi Research said.
U.S. gold futures settled up 0.8 percent at
$1,273.60 an ounce.
The dollar turned negative against a basket of currencies
as Carney spoke to a committee in Britain's upper house
of Parliament.
Still, markets were cautious, trading gold in narrow ranges,
as comments by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Monday and
upbeat U.S. economic data raised expectations for an interest
rate hike later this year.
Bullion is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, which lift
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets while
boosting the dollar.
Evans said the U.S. central bank would raise its policy rate
three more times by the end of next year if inflation
expectations and the labour market continued to improve.
"We need to monitor economic data ahead of the Fed's
decision because it's an ongoing battle between the hawks and
the doves right now and also how to interpret the data," Danske
Bank senior analyst Jens Pedersen said.
In technicals, support for gold appears to be between $1,250
and $1,260, which restricts downside moves, MKS Pamp said in a
note.
"With the market pricing in a 70 percent chance of a U.S.
rate rise this December it is difficult to see the yellow metal
pulling too far away from these levels over the short term," the
precious metals trader added.
Silver was up 1 percent at $17.73 an ounce. It
touched a more than two-week high of $17.88 on Monday.
Platinum was up about 3 percent at $964.60 an ounce
after hitting a two-week high of $967.40, while palladium
was up 0.5 percent at $634.
