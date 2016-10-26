* SPDR Gold holdings up 0.34 percent on Tuesday
* Indian festival season spurs physical demand
* Platinum hits highest in over two weeks
(Recasts, updates prices)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Oct 26 Gold was little changed on
Wednesday but analysts expect further gains after a retreat in
the dollar and signs of healthy physical demand.
Gold had the potential to claw higher in the short term
after the dollar pulled back from near nine-month highs and due
to increasing appetite from speculators, one analyst said.
"We've seen the dollar rally halted and that may give gold
some additional room to manoeuvre to the upside, so I'm quietly
constructive for gold," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity
strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
"Outside markets are supportive - we're seeing weakness in
stock markets, oil is trading lower and the dollar is a tad
weaker."
Spot gold had declined 0.33 percent at $1,269.63 an
ounce by 1450 GMT. In the previous session, it hit $1276.67, its
highest since Oct. 5.
U.S. gold futures edged 0.28 percent lower to
$1,270.
The dollar index slipped after rising as high as
99.119 on Tuesday, its highest level since Feb. 1, largely
fuelled by expectations of a U.S. rate hike in December.
"Yellen may hike rates now, but the trajectory is going to
be very modest, and so interest rates in the U.S. in real terms
will actually go down into more negative territory," said
Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong.
Also bolstering gold was a pick-up in demand ahead of Indian
festivals this month such as Dhanteras and Diwali, a time when
gold is traditionally given as a gift.
"A recovery in physical demand provided the foundation for
the rally that carried over into later trading," HSBC analyst
James Steel said in a note.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.34 percent to 956.83
tonnes on Tuesday from 953.56 tonnes on Monday.
Hansen said there was more potential appetite from
speculative funds after a sell-off in early October that has led
to their positions falling to the lowest since March.
MKS PAMP Group trader Jason Cerisola agreed, saying: "The
extreme longs on Comex have been reduced significantly providing
upside support for the yellow metal and potential for another
assault on $1,300."
In other precious metals, platinum rose 0.56 percent
to $968.40 an ounce after paring gains from an intraday high of
$970.80, the strongest since Oct. 10.
"Like gold, platinum was supported by ETF inflows (of 7,400
ounces) yesterday. Holdings in platinum ETFs have thus been
topped up on almost every day this month," Commerzbank said in a
note.
Silver shed 0.62 percent to $17.67 an ounce, while
palladium fell 0.44 percent to $630.20.
(Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair and Nallur Sethuraman in
Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)