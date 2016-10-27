* Gold has traded in $16 range in last week
* Platinum off over 2-week highs hit on Wednesday
* SPDR Gold holdings drop 1.49 pct
By Zandi Shabalala
LONDON, Oct 27 Gold was on track to end the week
barely changed as the market awaited more signs about the timing
of an expected U.S. interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent on Thursday at $1,269.21
an ounce by 1430 GMT while U.S. gold futures rose by a
similar margin to $1,269.70 per ounce. It has traded in a range
of around $16 over the last week.
"There is a lack of impulse to be able up push prices
higher. The billion dollar question is still 'when is the Fed
going to hike,'" Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter
Fertig said.
Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during times
of political and financial uncertainty such as the U.S.
Presidential elections in November, while higher interest rates
lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets and
boost the dollar, in which gold is priced.
Bets that the Fed will hike rates have driven the dollar to
nine-month highs against a basket of currencies this week
and limited gains in gold. The dollar index was flat on
Thursday.
But higher physical demand from India, the world's
second-biggest consumer of gold, is helping prices and
preventing a selloff ahead of an expected interest rate rise in
December, analysts say.
Festivals in India, such as Diwali and Dhanteras when gold
is traditionally given as gifts, are approaching.
"Physical demand from Asia continues to underpin the market
at present, with gold continuing to consolidate for the time
being between $1,250-75," MKS PAMP Group trader Sam Laughlin
said.
According to estimates from Macquarie, Chinese gold imports
in September jumped 58 percent to $6 billion or 118 tonnes
compared to August, but are down 25 percent from a year ago.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.49 percent to
942.59 tonnes on Wednesday.
The market will look to third-quarter UK GDP data and data
from the US later in the day for the latest economic signals.
Silver was up 0.2 percent at $17.61 an ounce, while
platinum was flat at $961. Platinum rose to an over
two-week high of $970.80 on Wednesday.
Palladium fell 1.5 percent to $612.40 per ounce.
(Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair and Nallur Sethuraman in
Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas and Alexander Smith)