* U.S. third-quarter GDP data due later on Friday
* Gold may test support at $1,261 per ounce -technicals
* Platinum on track for biggest weekly rise in three months
(Updates with comments and prices)
By Apeksha Nair
Oct 28 Gold held steady on Friday amid an easing
dollar and subdued Asian stocks, staying on course for a second
straight weekly gain ahead of U.S. third-quarter GDP data
expected later in the day.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,268.05 an ounce at
0715 GMT. It was up about 0.2 percent for the week so far.
U.S. gold futures slipped 0.1 percent at $1,268.80
per ounce.
Recent robust U.S. data has strengthened the case for an
early interest rate hike, pressuring gold prices, and strong GDP
numbers may push prices lower, said Mark To, head of research at
Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.
"U.S. third-quarter GDP will be closely scrutinised by
markets tonight as investors try to gain more insight into a
potential 'yes' or 'no' from the Fed in December," MKS Group
trader Alex Thorndike said in a note.
U.S. interest rate futures are implying a more than 78
percent chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest
rates by December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding assets such as gold and boost the dollar, in which
the metal is priced.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was down 0.1 percent at 98.793.
The unit was also holding near its highest in three months
versus the yen.
Asian stocks fell on Friday, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edging down
0.5 percent.
Spot gold may test a support at $1,261 per ounce, a break
below which could cause a loss to the next support at $1,251,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Bullion markets may have largely absorbed the impact of a
rate rise and moderately higher yields will not necessarily
weigh on prices - as long as the U.S. dollar does not rally
further, HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note.
Meanwhile, physical demand from emerging markets is coming
back and should support higher prices, Steel said.
Demand for bullion in India is expected to pick up during
the Dhanteras and Diwali festivals, when gold is traditionally
given as a gift.
Silver was up 0.2 percent at $17.63 an ounce and
platinum was up 0.4 percent at $966.80. Silver was on
track to notch its biggest weekly gain in five. Platinum was
heading towards its biggest weekly rise in three months.
Palladium rose 0.3 percent to $611.50 per ounce, but
was still set to mark its fourth consecutive weekly decline.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in BENGALURU, with additonal
reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala; Editing Tom Hogue and Sunil
Nair)