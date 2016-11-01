* Dollar, stocks retreat ahead of U.S. election
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Nov 1 Gold rose to a one-month high on
Tuesday as the dollar retreated ahead of a Federal Reserve
meeting this week, and as concerns over the outcome of the
upcoming U.S. elections underpinned prices after last month's
fall.
The announcement of an FBI investigation into Hillary
Clinton's use of a private email server during her time as
Secretary of State has pressured stocks this week, lifting gold.
The metal often acts as a haven from risk in other markets.
Spot gold hit its highest since early October at
$1,288.00 an ounce and was up 0.8 percent at $1,287.22 an ounce
at 1232 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were
up $14.90 an ounce at $1,288.00.
Spot prices closed October nearly 3 percent lower.
Worries over the U.S. election saw the so-called "fear
index" of market volatility hit its highest in a month.
Opinion polls now show Democrat Clinton's lead over Republican
Donald Trump has narrowed slightly since early last week.
"We've seen that Clinton has lost some of the headstart she
had on Trump," Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini said.
"A very small possibility of Trump winning the election is
priced into gold, so if he actually won, we could see quite a
big jump."
"Then we still have to see what will happen with the Fed.
It's unlikely that much will happen this week -- it's reasonable
to expect that it will wait until December to hike rates."
The two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting starting
later on Tuesday will be closely monitored for clues on the
timing of a possible interest rate hike.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
Markets were pricing in around a 78 percent chance the Fed
will raise rates in December, but just a 6 percent chance of a
hike this week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds edged higher
on Monday, data from the funds showed.
"Gold ETFs have recorded inflows in the past three days of
trading, though this has not been sufficient to change the
overall weak picture for the month of October," Commerzbank said
in a note. "In total, inflows last month amounted to only just
shy of 9 tons. This makes it the second-lowest monthly figure
this year after April."
Among other precious metals, silver was up 2.1
percent at $18.23 an ounce, while platinum was 1.5
percent at $991.20 an ounce, off an earlier one-month high of
$995. Palladium was up 2.2 percent at $631.80.
(Additioanl reporting by Apeksha Nair and Koustav Samanta in
Bengaluru;
Bengaluru; editing by Alexandra Hudson and Jason Neely)