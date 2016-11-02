* U.S. election uncertainty seen lifting gold
* Fed meeting outcome awaited, rate hike not expected until
Dec
* Spot gold seen testing resistance at $1,293 - Technicals
By Apeksha Nair
Nov 2 Gold hit a near one-month high on
Wednesday as investors grew more concerned over the global
economic outlook and started looking for safe-haven assets on
signs that the U.S. presidential election race was tightening.
The mounting anxiety over the elections after the renewal of
the FBI probe into Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's emails
has left investors favouring gold and other safer assets over
riskier ones like stocks.
"Uncertainty leading up to the U.S. election is likely to
provide support to the precious complex," MKS PAMP Group trader
Jason Cerisola said.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,292.81 an ounce at
0715 GMT. Bullion touched its highest since Oct. 4 at $1294.43
per ounce.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.47 percent to $1,294.00 per
ounce. Earlier in the session, it touched a one-month high at
$1,295.70.
Markets were also awaiting direction on a U.S. interest rate
hike from a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The
outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting was due
later in the day, although a rise in rates before December was
seen as unlikely.
"The FOMC this week isn't in play. What's driving all of this
is that (Republican candidate) Donald Trump is closing in on
Hillary Clinton at a very rapid rate post the developments in
the email server saga," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market
analyst at OANDA.
"For the next two weeks, it is all going to be about the U.S.
elections and gold is a main beneficiary," he said.
The Fed is mostly expected to keep interest rates unchanged
on Wednesday though setting the stage for a hike in December.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
and also boost the dollar, making the metal more expensive for
those holding other currencies.
Asian shares tumbled to seven-week lows on Wednesday and the
dollar was on the defensive just days away from the U.S.
presidential vote on Nov. 8
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.03 percent at
97.673.
Spot gold may end its bounce around a resistance at
$1,293 per ounce, as suggested by its wave pattern and a
Fibonacci ratio analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao.
Among other precious metals, silver climbed as much
as 0.4 percent to $18.39 per ounce. Earler in the session, the
metal hit a high of $18.50, its highest since Oct. 4.
Platinum slipped as much as 0.5 percent to $985.50
per ounce and palladium dropped as much as 0.36 percent
to $629.40.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in BENGALURU, with additonal
reporting by Nallur Sethuraman; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)