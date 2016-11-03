Nov 3 Gold held steady early on Thursday, after
rising as much as 1.5 percent in the previous session, as
uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. election offset signals
from the Federal Reserve it could hike interest rates next
month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up nearly 0.1 percent at $1,297.48 an
ounce at 0049 GMT. The yellow metal touched a high of $1,307.76
in the previous session, its best since Oct 4.
* U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 percent at
$1,298.50 per ounce.
* The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday in its last policy decision before the U.S. election,
but signalled it could hike in December as the economy gathers
momentum and inflation picks up.
* Asia shares eased on Thursday as a tightening U.S.
presidential race saw the S&P 500 suffer its longest losing
streak in five years as investors fled to safer
harbours.
* The dollar nursed its losses on Thursday as deepening
concerns about next week's contentions U.S. presidential
election overshadowed the Federal Reserve's latest review where
policy makers signalled they were on track to hike rates next
month.
* Euro zone manufacturing activity accelerated at its
fastest rate in nearly three years last month, supported by a
buoyant performance from Germany, while inflationary pressures
showed further signs of recovery, a survey found on Wednesday.
* Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday
signalled that the central bank's massive asset purchases will
continue to focus on government bonds, saying it was difficult
to buy municipal bonds given the fairly small market for them.
* CME raised COMEX 100 Gold futures (GC) maintenance margins
by 11.1 percent to $6,000 per contract from $5,400 for November
and December 2016.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China Caixin services PMI Oct
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep
1200 Bank of England interest rate decision
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Labor costs Q3
1400 U.S. Factory orders Sep
1400 U.S. Non-manufacturing PMI Oct
